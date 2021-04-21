We know that more M1 Macs are right around the corner, but why wait for a new iMac when you can already score great savings on the latest M1-powered laptops and Mac mini. First, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage and 8GB RAM variant, which leaves it up for grabs at just $1,199, regardless of the color option you go for. Get twice the storage space and the same $100 savings, meaning you can get your new MacBook Pro with 512GB storage for $1,399.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also settle for a new MacBook Air that’s getting a $50 discount on its 256GB model and $100 on its 512GB variant. The $50 savings can be found across the board, but the $100 applied on the 512GB variant are only available on the Silver and Gold color variants. Still, there’s another way to get M1 power on your workspace, as you can get a renewed M1 Mac mini for just $635.55 with $33.45 savings. Remember that preowned product is not Apple certified, but it has been professionally inspected, tested, and cleaned by Amazon-qualified suppliers, so you don’t have anything to worry about.

    M1 Macbook Pro

    M1 MacBook Air

    M1 Mac mini renewed

You can also score some nice savings on the Facebook Portal, in case you’re into that. It comes with a 10-inch touchscreen display with Alexa support, and you can get one for $129 with $50 savings. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is also getting a discount on its 32GB variant. You can get yours for $210 with $15 savings, and it also comes bundled with an Amazon Standing Case, a Nupro Anti-Glare screen protector, and a 15W USB-C charger.

    Facebook Portal

    Fire HD 10 Tablet

More deals include the Fossil Men’s Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel touchscreen smartwatch with a speaker, heart rate monitor, GPS, and more for $177 with $118 savings. The Razer Opus ANC wireless headphones are currently getting a $50 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $150, and finally, you can score a new Amazon Smart Plug for just $15 with $10 savings.

    Fossil Men’s Gen 5 Garrett Stainless Steel

    Razer Opus

    Amazon Smart Plug

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

