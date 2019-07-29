The Librem 5’s hardware specs & pre-orders

The Librem 5 is a new smartphone currently in development that’s seen a lot of hype in the Free Open Source Software world because it’s designed for technology freedom and security. This is a phone meant to be controlled by you, the user, not the company that made it. The phone will run a modified version of Debian Linux called Pure OS which will run all sorts of Linux applications. Another defining feature of the Librem 5 will be its hardware kill switches and removable battery that give you explicit control over what the hardware is actually doing. Even the 3G/4G cellular modem is replacable!

You can pre-order the Librem 5 for the early bird discounted price of $649 before July 31st with the price going up to $699 afterwards.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Librem 5 hardware and specific components included:

CPU: i.MX8M @ max. 1.5GHz

– Quad core CortexA53, 64bit ARM

– GPU: OpenGUES 3.1, Vulkan, OpenCL 1.2

– Auxiliary Cortex M4

RAM:3GBRAM

Storage:

• Internal 32GB eMMC

– microSD storage expansion slot

Display: 5.7″ !PS TFT [email protected] 720•1440

3 Hardware Kill Switches:

– WiFi / Bluetooth

– Cellular Baseband

– Cameras & microphone

– All 3 off= additionally disable lMU+compass & GNSS, ambient light and proximity sensors

Other Buttons: Power button, Volume + buttons

Battery: 3,500mAh, user replaceable

Wireless : 802.ll abgn 2.4 Ghz / 5Ghz + Bluetooth 4

Baseband :

– Option I: Gemalto PLS8 3G/4G modem w/ single sim on replaceable M.2 card

– Option 2: Broadmobi BM818 (made in China)

– microSlM slot for cellular

CPS: Teseo LIF3 GNSS

Cameras:

– Rear [email protected] 13 MPixel

– Camera flash LED for rear camera

– Front camera @ 8 MPixel

USB Type-C Port:

– USB3.0 data

– Power Delivery (Dual-Role Port)

– Video out

Audio:

– 1 earpiece speaker + digital microphone

– 3.5mm headphone jack with stereo out and mono microphone input

Smartcard: Reader with 2FF card slot (SIM card size)

Notification Lights : RGB LED with PWM control per color

Other Sensors, Components:

– Acceleration, gyro and compass sensor (“9-axis” by ST, LSM9DS1)

– Ambient light and proximity sensor: VCNL4040

– Haptic motor