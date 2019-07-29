Phones

The Librem 5’s hardware specs & pre-orders

The Librem 5 is a new smartphone currently in development that’s seen a lot of hype in the Free Open Source Software world because it’s designed for technology freedom and security. This is a phone meant to be controlled by you, the user, not the company that made it. The phone will run a modified version of Debian Linux called Pure OS which will run all sorts of Linux applications. Another defining feature of the Librem 5 will be its hardware kill switches and removable battery that give you explicit control over what the hardware is actually doing. Even the 3G/4G cellular modem is replacable!

You can pre-order the Librem 5 for the early bird discounted price of $649 before July 31st with the price going up to $699 afterwards.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the Librem 5 hardware and specific components included:
CPU: i.MX8M @ max. 1.5GHz
– Quad core CortexA53, 64bit ARM
– GPU: OpenGUES 3.1, Vulkan, OpenCL 1.2
– Auxiliary Cortex M4
RAM:3GBRAM
Storage:
• Internal 32GB eMMC
– microSD storage expansion slot
Display: 5.7″ !PS TFT [email protected] 720•1440
3 Hardware Kill Switches:
– WiFi / Bluetooth
– Cellular Baseband
– Cameras & microphone
– All 3 off= additionally disable lMU+compass & GNSS, ambient light and proximity sensors
Other Buttons: Power button, Volume + buttons
Battery: 3,500mAh, user replaceable
Wireless : 802.ll abgn 2.4 Ghz / 5Ghz + Bluetooth 4
Baseband :
– Option I: Gemalto PLS8 3G/4G modem w/ single sim on replaceable M.2 card
– Option 2: Broadmobi BM818 (made in China)
– microSlM slot for cellular
CPS: Teseo LIF3 GNSS
Cameras:
– Rear [email protected] 13 MPixel
– Camera flash LED for rear camera
– Front camera @ 8 MPixel
USB Type-C Port:
– USB3.0 data
– Power Delivery (Dual-Role Port)
– Video out
Audio:
– 1 earpiece speaker + digital microphone
– 3.5mm headphone jack with stereo out and mono microphone input
Smartcard: Reader with 2FF card slot (SIM card size)
Notification Lights : RGB LED with PWM control per color
Other Sensors, Components:
– Acceleration, gyro and compass sensor (“9-axis” by ST, LSM9DS1)
– Ambient light and proximity sensor: VCNL4040
– Haptic motor

