Issues with technological privacy violations and security breaches have become increasingly problematic as our society becomes increasingly dependent on technology. It’s super easy for companies to hide malicious back doors in software and hardware these days and no one will notice. Manipulating people through tech has become commonplace as well. What’s an ethical citizen of the internet to do?

Thankfully, a company in California called Purism has been making freedom-friendly, privacy-respecting, highly-secure computing hardware and software for a while. See “10 Ways to Protect Your Privacy with Purism“.

Today, Purism announces the new Librem 14 laptop. This is their 5th generation laptop which fits into the same form factor as the Librem 13, but due to the thinner bezels fits a 14″ 1080HD IPS matte screen instead of the 13″.

There are also some nice upgrades to the internals:

Intel Core i7-10710U CPU with 6 cores, 12 threads

Gigabit ethernet card with built-in RJ45 connector is back by popular demand

Support for two external monitors via HDMI and USB-C

USB-C power delivery in addition to the standard barrel connector

Of course the Librem 14 includes other privacy/security/freedom friendly features such as hardware kill switches for the camera/microphone, and wireless wifi/bluetooth radios. All of the hardware is still spec’d from trustworthy sources as much as possible, and it is pre-installed with Pure OS (based on Debian Linux) which is endorsed by the Free Software Foundation. Most hardware drivers are open-source as well so that their functionality and trust can be verified publicly. It even has coreboot+Heads to protect against boot up tampering.

The Librem 14 is available for pre-order now with an “early bird” base price of $1199 and will ship in early Q4 2020.