LG Velvet
Up next
Author
Tags

A few days ago,  LG revealed a fresh design language for its upcoming smartphones, but didn’t reveal much about any device in the pipeline. Later, it presented the new LG Velvet to the world in a new video teaser. Now, the company has released a new 15-second video on YouTube to confirm the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

The LG Velvet will be announced on May 7. The teaser video focuses on the new design language and shows the “raindrop” camera setup. It will be unveiled through an online event that will be live-streamed through LG’s official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

LG Velvet

The LG Velvet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will feature a waterdrop notch screen. The phone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. It may pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is expected to be made available world-wide.

You May Also Like
Nokia 7.2 Android 10 update

Nokia 7.3 could feature a 64MP or 48MP camera with Zeiss Optics

The Nokia 7.3 is slated to launch with Nokia 9.3 PureView in the second half of 2020.

Motorola schedules April 22 launch event: Is the Motorola Edge series coming?

As per the official teaser, the flagship Motorola Edge+ and the mid-range Motorola Edge will make their debut at the April 22 launch event.

Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 might be launched in Q3 2020

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia…