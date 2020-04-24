A few days ago, LG revealed a fresh design language for its upcoming smartphones, but didn’t reveal much about any device in the pipeline. Later, it presented the new LG Velvet to the world in a new video teaser. Now, the company has released a new 15-second video on YouTube to confirm the launch of its upcoming smartphone.

The LG Velvet will be announced on May 7. The teaser video focuses on the new design language and shows the “raindrop” camera setup. It will be unveiled through an online event that will be live-streamed through LG’s official YouTube and Facebook accounts.

The LG Velvet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset. It will feature a waterdrop notch screen. The phone is likely to sport a 6.7-inch or 6.9-inch OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint reader. It may pack a 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is expected to be made available world-wide.