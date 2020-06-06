Just last month, we saw the end of LG’s G series and the birth of a new line of LG phones. The LG Velvet arrived with midrange specs and a price that we usually see on the flagship segment. The device was first available in four color options, but now, we could get more colors to choose from.

The LG Velvet was initially launched with four color options, which include Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. However, we see that the device is now available in Blue, Red, and Pink. Unfortunately, these color variants aren’t available for anyone who goes into LG.com. These three new color options are available only on certain carriers. The Aurora Pink variant can be found on LG U+, Aurora Red is available on KT and SK Telecom will have the one in Blue, and all of these carriers are only found in South Korea. Hopefully, these color options may make their way to other markets in the future.

Source GSM Arena