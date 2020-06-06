LG Velvet

Just last month, we saw the end of LG’s G series and the birth of a new line of LG phones. The LG Velvet arrived with midrange specs and a price that we usually see on the flagship segment. The device was first available in four color options, but now, we could get more colors to choose from.

The LG Velvet was initially launched with four color options, which include Aurora White, Aurora Gray, Aurora Green, and Illusion Sunset. However, we see that the device is now available in Blue, Red, and Pink. Unfortunately, these color variants aren’t available for anyone who goes into LG.com. These three new color options are available only on certain carriers. The Aurora Pink variant can be found on LG U+, Aurora Red is available on KT and SK Telecom will have the one in Blue, and all of these carriers are only found in South Korea. Hopefully, these color options may make their way to other markets in the future.

Source GSM Arena

You May Also Like
Samsung’s budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite tablet goes on sale priced at $350
Galaxy Tab S6 Lite retains the sleek metallic build of its pricier sibling and offers a compelling hardware package for its asking price.
Alert! This wallpaper can crash your Android phone and start a bootloop cycle
In order to exit the bootloop, reset the device by entering safe mode and delete the image file, or do a hard reset at the cost of erasing all data.
With YouTube gone, HUAWEI joins hands with Dailymotion
HUAWEI will use Dailymotion’s video player technology in its entertainment app to offer video content, both local and international.