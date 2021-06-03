This deal will undoubtedly make several LG fans happy. You can currently get your hands on one of the last smartphones from LG for just $280 at eBay. This device is the AT&T unlocked variant with 128GB storage in Aurora Silver. The same device is up for grabs at Amazon.com, but you will find it there for $320 with $20 savings. However, this device won’t work on CDMA networks, so just make sure it will work on your preferred network before deciding to pull the trigger on this phone.

You will also find the LG G89 ThinQ with the same storage space selling for $300 after a $20 discount. You will get a T-Mobile unlocked phone in Carmine Red, with 6GB RAM and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor under the hood, but no 5G support. The Moto One 5G is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $350 after a $50 discount. This option comes with a 48MP primary sensor in its quad-camera setup, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

Razer gaming peripherals are also on sale. You can save $50 on the Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Wireless Gaming Mouse, which means you can get one for $100, or get the Razer Basilisk v2 Wired Gaming Mouse for $50 with $30 savings. And if you get any of these options, you may also want to get the Razer Firefly Hard V2 RGB Gaming Mouse Pad for $41.36 after receiving an $8.63 discount.

Suppose you are looking for a new gaming headset. In that case, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset is getting a $20 discount, which leaves it available at $160, and the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL Gaming Keyboard is $30 off so that you can get yours for $100.

Other deals feature the TicWatch Pro S getting a $51 discount when you click the on-page coupon, which means you can get one for $209. This watch comes with 1GB RAM, GPS, IP68 rating, and it will also give you up to 30 days of battery life when used in essential mode. Get a Globe Electric 52886 Mason Desk lamp for just $29 with $10.99 savings, and get the replacement MantoLite Edison Light Bulbs for just $1.99.