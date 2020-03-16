We have been waiting patiently for the arrival of the LG V60 ThinQ, and it seems that the wait is over. You will soon be able to purchase this device from some of the major carriers in the United States, and we have the information you need to decide where to get it.

Before we go on, remember that the LG V60 ThinQ is a 5G enabled device that will launch on almost every major carrier in the US, which means that you can get it on AT&T, Verizon, Verizon, and US Cellular. The main difference is that Verizon’s LG V60 will work on mmWave 5G networks, while the other three variants will only support sub-6GHz 5G.

Just in case you were wondering. The LG V60 arrives with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ screen, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, an Adreno 650GBU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of expandable storage and a massive 5,000mAh battery. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, a triple camera, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Verizon

Now, if you want to get this device on Verizon’s network, you will get the LG V60 ThinQ 5T UW. Pre-orders for this device will start on March 26. This mmWave-capable phone will be selling for $949. It will include its dual-screen case, and you can also choose to get it on a two-year installment plan that will cost you $39.58 a month. You can choose between the classy white and classy blue color variants, and you can also get a second LG V60 for free is you add a new line with unlimited data.

T-Mobile

Magenta will start selling the LG V60 on March 20. You get the same color variants as Verizon, but you pay $50 less for its retail price. You can also choose to pay monthly installments of $33.34 for two years. Yes, you can also get a second device for free, sort off. T-Mobile has announced BOGO deals where customers can get one device with an installment plan and get a second one for free with bill credits. Now, these options don’t include the dual-screen case, and if you want it, you can pay $899 for the phone plus the case or pay $37.50 every month for 24 months.

AT&T

Just like on T-Mobile, AT&T will start selling the device starting March 20. Unfortunately, the carrier hasn’t given official pricing, but you should also get the option of monthly installments. AT&T also claims that new customers and existing users who add an additional line to their current plan will get a second LG V60 for free. This, of course, through a qualifying installment plan. We will keep you posted as soon as we get information concerning prices and possible deals.

US Cellular

US Cellular will also sell the LG V60, but we are still waiting for more information that may give us price and official release date, or when would pre-orders begin.

We are also expecting to see unlocked versions of the LG V60, but we are also left without information con possible pricing or availability.