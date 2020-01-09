We recently saw leaks of the LG G9, and they were exciting. Now, Slashleaks shows new leaks of what seems to be the back cases of the LG V60 ThinQ, and rumors are starting to pour in.

It seems that LG wants to give us new flagships that resemble the design of the Samsung Galaxy S10. Both the LG G9 and this LG V60 ThinQ show a camera arrangement like the one we saw in last year’s Galaxy Flagship. The G9 showed a Quad camera array, and it seems that the V60 may also follow this path. The slot for the camera in these glass panels looks wide enough to include four cameras, maybe more. Now, we would only have to wait to find out which sensors are going to come in this new device.

Source GSMArena

Via SlashLeaks