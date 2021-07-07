LG Gram 17 review

We keep on getting some great deals at Amazon.com, where you can find the LG Gram 16-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 22-hour battery getting a $103 discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,597 on any of its two different color options. Now, if you want something a bit more affordable, you can grab the ASUS VivoBook 15 that’s currently getting a $20 discount, meaning that you can get yours for $400. It comes with an Intel i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

And if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly, you can also go for the HP Stream 14-Inch Touchscreen Laptop that comes with an AMD Athlon 3050U processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and Windows 10 Home for $332 with $68 savings. You will also find the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 Laptop getting a 15 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $680 with $120 savings. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

    LG Gram 16-inch Ultra-Lightweight Laptop

    ASUS VivoBook 15

    ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 Laptop

You will also find the Logitech K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and stand combo selling for $33 after a $17 discount. This keyboard will perfectly work with your PC, tablet, or smartphone, and the stand will help to keep your device at an ideal viewing angle for you. The Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 is currently selling for $50 after receiving a $19.96 discount. or go for the very affordable Redragon S101 wired gaming keyboard and mouse combo that’s not available for $27. You get an instant $10 discount on the product’s landing page, but you get the extra 10 percent savings when adding the on-page coupon.

    Logitech K375s Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard and Stand Combo

    Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050

    Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Other deals will get you a new Samsung 870 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III Internal SSD for $120 after a $10 discount. The WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink is a better option for those focused on gaming, and it’s currently $120 off, meaning that you can grab the 2TB storage option for $430. Or get the version without the heatsink for $400 after receiving a $130 discount. And if you want storage on the go, get the Samsung BAR Plus 128GB for $18 with $4 savings.

    Redragon S101 Wired Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

    WD_Black 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive with Heatsink

    WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 NVMe Internal Gaming SSD Solid State Drive




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Windows11-Black-Blue-Screen-of-Death-BSOD
Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death is Black
Microsoft is changing the color of the Windows 11 Blue Screen of Death message from blue to black. The change is expected to be available later.
The Best iPad Keyboards
Listed below are twelve keyboard options that may help you make your iPad sessions more productive!
  • Aryan
  • 26 June 2021
  • 08:00EDT
Windows 11-teams-chat
Microsoft rips a page from Apple with Teams in Windows 11
It seems like the tech giant wants to take on FaceTime with a tool originally built for commercial users – Microsoft Teams.