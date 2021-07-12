We start today’s deals with the LG Gram 15.6-inch laptop with an IPS touchscreen that’s currently getting a massive 38 percent discount, meaning you can grab yours for just $999 and score $600.99 savings. This device comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space thanks to an M.2 NVMe SSD, and you also get a 17-hour battery to get you through the day. If you’re looking for a more affordable laptop, you can also consider the HP 14 laptop that features the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It is currently up for grabs at $490 after receiving a $69.99 discount.

Now, if you’re looking to get your hands on a new desktop computer, you can also consider grabbing the latest M1-powered Mac mini that’s now available for $799 on its 512GB and 8GB RAM variant, which means you get to save $100 if you decide to go for one. And if you feel like 512GB storage is too much for you, there’s also the 256GB storage model that’s currently getting a $99 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $600.

Now, if you go for the Mac mini, you’re also going to need a new display. In that case, we have found that the ASUS ROG Swift 25-inch HDR gaming monitor is getting a 19 percent discount, meaning that you can grab one for $567 with $132 savings. This monitor features 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR 10, and 360Hz refresh rates. You can also grab a new Logitech StreamCam for $150 with $20 savings. This streaming webcam will capture 1080p GD video at 60 frames per second, and it comes with a built-in microphone and USB-C connection. Finally, you can grab a new Cooler Master CK550 V2 gaming mechanical keyboard with blue switches and RGB backlighting for just $77.20 after getting a 23 percent discount, which translates to $22.79 savings.