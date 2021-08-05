If you’re looking for an ultra-lightweight laptop that has tons of power under the hood, you can check out the LG Gram 14Z90P that comes with a 14-inch display, an 11th gen Intel Evo Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. You also get Thunderbolt 4 and 25.5 hours of battery life for $1,197 after a 15 percent discount that translates to $203 savings. Or you can get the Intel 10th Gen Core i7 model with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an 18.5-hour battery life for $1,290 after a $309.99 discount.

We have also found the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 2-in-1 laptop getting a $60 discount, meaning you can grab one for $420. This laptop comes with a 14-inch display, an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 8GB RAM, and 64GB storage space. Or get the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $366 that comes with a 13-inch touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 15 percent discount that means $63.99 savings for you. And while you’re at it, check out the Das Keyboard 4C TKL Wired Tenkeyless Mechanical Keyboard that’s currently getting a $20.85 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $118.15. It may not be as flashy as other gaming keyboards on the market, but it will still get the job done.

We have also found some deals on the previous generation Apple TV 4K at B&H, where you will find the 32GB model getting a $50 discount, leaving it available for $130. And suppose you’re looking for lighting solutions for your garden. In that case, the Philips Hue Ludere White Outdoor Security Light is currently selling for $85, down from their regular $130 price tag, which means $45 savings, and things get better when you grab more than one since you can get up to 6 percent extra savings when you buy more.

The Enkman Solar Lights Outdoor 208 LED wireless motion sensor lights are currently listed for $27. However, you can get a two-pack for just $18 when you enter promo code KFURK6GL at checkout. These solar outdoor lights are also IP65 rated, meaning that you won’t have to get worried if they catch some rain. Finally, the C by GE Full Color Direct Connect Smart LED Bulb is also on sale, and these smart LED bulbs will work with your favorite digital assistant to give new life and color to your interiors. They are currently getting a massive 48 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $13 with $12 savings.