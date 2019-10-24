The LG G8X ThinQ is coming to the US next month with its dual screen

Maybe LG smartphones don’t get all the credit they deserve. They are good smartphones, and one of the company’s flagships has gotten some improvements and a new accessory that will give it a dual-screen. The best part is that for the price and its features, the new LG G8X ThinQ is a device that you may want to consider, and it’s coming soon to the US.

The LG G8X ThinQ will be available in the United States starting November 1st, for just $699. This device includes similar specs to the original LG G8 ThinQ, which means that you will find a Snapdragon 855 processor under its hood, and a dedicated Google Assistant button. Changes come with the removal of facial recognition, but we get an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The most important feature of this device is its dual-screen accessory that gives you two 6.4″ displays that extend your work area, and it also includes a laptop mode that makes typing on one screen possible, while you view your apps on the other.

This smartphone can be yours through AT&T or Sprint with installments. You can also get the LG G8X ThinQ in other networks since it will also be sold unlocked, and the dual-screen accessory will be yours for free.