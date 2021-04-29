The last deals post of the day features one of the last phones in the LG G lineup. the LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen smartphone is currently getting a $100 discount over at B&H Photo Video, meaning you can get one for just $400. This device features a 6.4-inch OLED FHD display, a 6.4-inch OLED Display case, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. And don’t worry, even if LG killed off its smartphone business, they will continue to provide Android updates for a couple of years.

However, you can also grab a new Nokia 3.4 with half the storage space for $130 with $50 savings. You can score these savings at B&H on both its Blue and Charcoal color variants. This phone is also on sale at Amazon.com, but you will only see the $50 discount applied to the Charcoal color option, as the Blue variant is selling for $20 more.

    LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen

    Nokia 3.4

 

Other deals will get you a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds + for just $100 after getting a $50 discount on any one of its four different color variants. These wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case that will help them give you up to 22 hours of battery life and up to 11 hours of non-stop playback. And since we’re talking audio, you may want to check out the latest deal on the Samson G-Tr5ack Pro USB Microphone that’s selling for $99 with $40 savings as part of B&H’s deals of the day.

You can also score a new Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller for just $20- with $5 savings, on its Pokemon: Black & Gold Pikachu edition, which looks totally cool. Or get a new PowerA Folio Case to keep your Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite safe, and it will only cost you $18.75 after a $6.24 discount.

    Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

    Samson G-Tr5ack Pro USB Microphone

    Hori Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

