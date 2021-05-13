We keep on getting some amazing deals over at Amazon.com. First up, we have found several LG monitors on sale, starting with the LG 34-inch UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor that’s currently getting a $202 discount, meaning you can grab one for $798. If you’re looking to get a larger display for less, you can also grab the LG 43-Inch Class UHD monitor that’s now selling for $597 after a $103 discount.
The LG 32-Inch 4K UHD LED Monitor and the LG UltraGear 27-Inch Full HD are also on sale, and you can get yours for $447 and $347 with $153 and $53 savings, respectively.

    LG 34-inch UltraWide QHD Nano IPS Monitor

    LG 43-Inch Class UHD monitor

There are more products on sale; for example, you can get a pair of Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset for $100 after a $30 discount. These headphones feature Memory Foam earcups, a removable microphone, and more. Plus, they look awesome in Arctic Camo. The Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset is also on sale, and you can get a pair for $186 with $14 savings. And for those of you looking for a new gaming keyboard, you can get one for $118 and get $12 savings, if you go for the Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard.

    Corsair HS60 Haptic Stereo Gaming Headset

    Logitech G PRO X Wireless Lightspeed Gaming Headset

    Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

 

Other deals feature the Instant Pot Star Wars Pressure Cooker that’s currently going for $60 after a $39.97 discount on its Darth Vader and Little Bounty variants, which comes with little Grogu images. The BB-8 variant is also on sale, but it’s only getting a $20 discount, as it’s selling for $79.99, while the other models still sell for their regular $100 price tag. Finally, you can also score a new Officially Licensed Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Carrying Case for $15 with $5 savings. Just in case you want to keep your Switch protected.

    Instant Pot Star Wars Darth Vader

    Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Carrying Case




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

