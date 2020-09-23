Several new rumors concerning the iPhone 12 lineup have started to show up as we get closer to the launch of new Samsung and Google devices. We have recently seen that Apple may be planning on giving us a new iPhone 12 mini, and the reasons why we’re not getting 120Hz refresh rate displays until next year.

The new iPhone 12 may be closer than expected, as new information reveals the date for the next Apple event. Rumors had suggested a mid-October event, but according to a tipster who contacted the guys over at Apple Insider, Apple will launch the new iPhone 12 lineup on Tuesday, October 13, and he also claims that preorders will start on Friday, October 16.

Now, this information allegedly comes from someone who claims to work for a carrier in the Netherlands, so you may want to take this rumor with some salt. There is no real evidence backing up this, other than maybe the fact that the message’s IP address is one controlled by a carrier’s corporate network.

Since we’re talking carriers and the upcoming iPhone lineup, we should also take a look at England, as British Telecom CEO Marc Allera claims that the Apple is close to launching 5G iPhones in days, while giving an internal presentation for BT and EE.

“We are just days away from Apple’s next major launch, a 5G iPhone, which will be a huge boost for 5G,” said Allera to employees. “Teams in all parts of consumers have been preparing all year to win this launch, and be Europe’s number one partner for Apple.”

Said presentation also included Apple’s SVP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue, as he “appeared in a brief clip, congratulating EE for becoming the first carrier offering consumers smartphone plans that are bundled with multiple Apple services.”

Source Apple Insider

Via MacRumors