We head over to Amazon.com to find several deals on some of the best devices in the market. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that’s currently getting an 11 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $1,600 after a $200 discount. This will get you a new unlocked device in Phantom Black that features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You can also eligible trade-in devices to get you up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, meaning that you can get this new device for as low as $1,089.

If you want more storage space, you can also consider the 512GB model that sells for $1,652 after a $248 discount. But the best savings are still available at Samsung.com, where you will be able to pick up your new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 for $900 after trading in up to four different devices to get you $900 savings. And if you want the smaller and apparently more popular Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you can pick one up for as low as $400 with $600 savings after trade-ins. This model starts with 128GB storage, and it’s great for those who want a device with a smaller form factor, thanks to its clamshell design.

If you’re looking for other options, you can head over to OnePlus.com, where you will find the OnePlus 9 Pro selling for $969 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you a new, unlocked device with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It also features a 120Hz Fluid Display, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and support for 50W wireless charging. And if you want to score better savings, you can also opt to get your new OnePlus 9 Pro bundled with a pair of Buds Pro, as these will get you $219.99 savings. But if that’s still not good enough, you should try entering promo code OPASMJDFHKSU at checkout to get your new device for just $872.10 or get the bundle $899.09, which means $320 savings for you.