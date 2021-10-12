We keep getting some great deals from Amazon.com where you will find the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 getting a $75 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $925, and you can check out our latest review video to see if this is the perfect foldable for you. You will get a new unlocked device with 128GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. You can also choose to trade-in eligible devices that will get you up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance, which would eventually let you grab this new device for as low as $414. And if you’re still interested in getting on what could be the last iteration of the Galaxy Note, you can pick up the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra for $1,080 after receiving a $120 discount. This model comes unlocked with 128GB storage, 8GB RAM, and more.

Still, if you want to save even more on any of these two devices, we recommend you check out Samsung.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 selling for $400 after a $600 discount after eligible trade-ins. Things get better as you can currently get the 256GB storage model for the same price as the 128GB option, so hurry. And the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $750 after a $450 trade-in discount. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is also on sale, in case you want a new foldable device that supports stylus input, and you can get it for $900 after a 50 percent discount that will be available after you trade in up to four of your current devices.

If you’re looking to get a new smartwatch, you will find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 selling for just $230 after receiving a $200 discount at B&H.com. This will get you a GPS-only version with a 45mm case in Mystic Silver. And if you want the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, remember that you can get one for as low as $115 at Samsung.com after an eligible trade-in.