We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Today’s deals start with the latest Razer Blade 15. This powerful laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Chroma RGB Lighting, and more for $1,899.99 after a $100 discount.

Buy Razer Blade 15 2020

Next up, we have the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Both devices are available in their 64GB unlocked variants for $754.10 and $830 after $44.90 and $69 savings. You can also go for more storage in the Pixel 4 XL version. Its 128GB version is getting a $70 discount, which leaves it at $929.

Buy Google Pixel 4
Buy Google Pixel 4 XL

The Samsung Galaxy Watch is also getting a new discount. You can grab yours for $239 after a $40.99 discount. You can also go for a Fossil Men’s Sport smartwatch, which is currently selling for $99, down from a $250 price tag.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch
Buy Fossil Men Sport

If you’re looking to pay less for a new smartphone, the Moto G7 is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $200. You get 64GB of storage space, and you can use it in the network of your choice since it’s an unlocked device.

Buy Moto G7

The PowerA wireless GameCube style controller for Nintendo Switch is available for just $28.30 after a $21.69 discount. Unfortunately, this deal is only available in certain color options, so you may want to check them all out before choosing yours.

Buy PowerA Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch

