We have been receiving tons of exciting deals during October’s Prime Day savings, and they just keep on getting better. The latest offers will help you enhance your gaming experience, as there are several products from HyperX that are currently on sale.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S $70 $130 Save $60 Score today’s best savings with the HyperX Cloud Alpha S that is now receiving a 51 percent discount, which means you can upgrade your battle station and save big bucks while you’re at it. $70 at Amazon

Amazon’s latest offers will get you up to 46 percent savings on a new HyperX Cloud Alpha S, which now sells for just $70 thanks to a massive 46 percent discount. This Prime Big Deal will let you take one of these powerful headphones home while still keeping $60 in your pocket. This headset includes outstanding features like 7.1 Surround Sound, adjustable bass, dual-chamber drivers, and an extremely comfortable fit thanks to its cushions made from memory foam and breathable leatherette, and your friends will also get something out of it, as it will deliver crystal clear audio thanks to its noise-canceling microphone.

Of course, there are tons of other options on sale, so we have listed a few of the best options for you to take advantage of these Prime Big Deals. For instance, I recommend you check out the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 mechanical gaming keyboard and a new HyperX DuoCast RGB USB condenser microphone, as they are also receiving killer discounts.

Other Great deals:

HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset ($80 - was $140)

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($64 - was $100)

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard ($70- was $100)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste Gaming Mouse ($50- was $80)

HyperX Pulsefire Haste 2 Wireless Gaming Mouse ($60- was $90)

HyperX SoloCast – USB Condenser Gaming Microphone ($40- was $60)

HyperX DuoCast RGB USB Condenser Microphone ($60- was $100)

HyperX QuadCast USB Condenser Gaming Microphone ($90- was $140)