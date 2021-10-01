OnePlus is apparently working on the second generation of its OnePlus Buds Z, and the latest leaks reveal almost everything you need to know about the more affordable OnePlus Buds Z2.

The guys over at GizNext have revealed what seem to be official images of the OnePlus Buds Z2. The new generation of affordable true wireless earphones are allegedly coming in October, and users will be able to choose between two color options, Night Black and Day White. However, don’t expect to see crazy changes in the design of these earphones, as they look a lot like the original OnePlus Buds Z, which launched back in October 2020.

Still, the new OnePlus Buds Z2 will be better than their predecessors, as these will allegedly come packed with three microphones used for active noise reduction. Plus, they feature some design changes that will allow them to handle wind better, and the best part is that they feature water and sweat resistance, as they now have IP55 certification. On the other hand, their charging case only features IPX4 water resistance.

Being the second generation of OnePlus’ budget-friendly Buds Z means they will also lack certain features found on higher-end, more expensive headphones. For instance, the OnePlus Buds Z2 don’t support Bluetooth 5.2, so your listening experience will rely on basic AAC and SBC audio streaming codecs.

When we go to the battery department, we find 40mAh batteries inside each bud, while the charging case will allegedly pack a 520mAh capacity. However, the most important aspect of this case is that it will allegedly go from 0 to 100 percent charge in ninety minutes, giving users up to 27 hours of listening time with noise cancelation on, or up to 38 hours without AND. In addition, each earbud bud is expected to get up to five hours of playtime with ANC on or seven hours with ANC off. Unfortunately, the OnePlus Buds Z2 don’t support wireless charging, but at least they will charge over a USB-C cable.

Source GizNext

Via GSM Arena