We have received several surprises from OnePlus in 2021. Thanks to its lower-end devices, the company has managed to become the fastest-growing OEM in the first half of 2021, and it recently announced that it wouldn’t release a new OnePlus 9T. OnePlus’ T series usually arrived as a slightly upgraded model with better specifications and camera hardware. Still, that doesn’t mean we won’t see more OnePlus devices launch in what’s left of 2021, as rumors suggest that a new OnePlus 9RT is on the way, and the latest renders reveal a desirable smartphone.

Rumors suggest that OnePlus may launch a new device as soon as next week. Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station suggests that OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus 9RT running Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 12 on top. He also believes that the device will arrive in three different color options with a price tag that may fall between the $310 and $465 mark. He also suggests that the device would share a similar design to the one found in the OnePlus 9R and that the camera lens arrangement will practically look the same.

A recent tweet from @evleaks gives us a better idea of what the new OnePlus 9RT may look like. He shows the device from two different angles. He also reveals the alleged packaging of the new device. If this is indeed the design of the new 9RT, I must admit that it looks beautiful. The renders and the possible price tag suggest that this new device may be a combination of the OnePlus 9R and the OnePlus 9. In other words, we expect it to be better than the OnePlus 9R, but not as good as the company’s latest flagship devices.

There is still no word on availability, so we can’t be sure if this will be an India-only model or if the OnePlus 9RT will make its way to other markets because it would definitely be a great device to consider for your next mid-range phone, as rumors suggest that it could feature 12GB RAM, a 4,5000mAh battery with 65W charging support and a display that could deliver 120Hz refresh rates. We’re just not sure as to what processor we will get in the 9RT, as some claim that we it may pack a Snapdragon 888, while others believe that it will come with a Snapdragon 870 under the hood.

