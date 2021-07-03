You can currently head over to OnePlus.com to find amazing deals on the latest OnePlus devices. Yeah, you will find the OnePlus 8 and the 8T with up to $200 instant savings. However, if you are interested in the latest OnePlus 9 series, this must be the best moment to get one. Both the 9 and the 9 Pro are getting a special treatment, which will let you get the vanilla version for $729, and the 9 Pro for $1,069, but wait, there’s more. You will also choose two free OnePlus gifts, including the OnePlus Buds Z White and three different cases with the purchase of your new device.

Remember that the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, while the OnePlus 9 features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. They both pack a Hasselblad camera for mobile, a 120Hz fluid display, 65W Ultra Fast Charging, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 5G support.

    OnePlus 9 Pro

    OnePlus 9

Next up, we have found several deals on gaming keyboards, starting with the Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard that’s currently getting a 30 percent discount, which translates to $30 savings, leaving it up for grabs at $70. The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL is also on sale, and you can get yours for $106.17 with $23.82 savings. But suppose you really want to go expensive and get one of the best typing experiences in the market. In that case, you should consider getting the Logitech G19 TKL Lightspeed Wireless mechanical keyboard that’s currently selling for $205.89 with 10 percent savings on any of its Linear or clicky switch options. Or grab the Logitech G PRO for $112 with $18 savings.

    Razer Ornata V2 Gaming Keyboard

    Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL

    Logitech G915 TKL Tenkeyless

And you can also save on a new Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker, as it’s now getting a $13 percent discount, leaving it at $476 with $74 savings. Or go for the more expensive Z GRILLS ZPG-10002E 2020 New Model Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker that’s now selling for $630 after receiving a $40 discount.

    Z GRILLS ZPG-7002E 2020 Upgrade Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

    Z GRILLS ZPG-10002E 2020 New Model Wood Pellet Grill & Smoker

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Dell XPS 13
Prime Day lets you get a Dell XPS 13, and more Windows laptops on sale
Check out the latest Prime Day deals that will get you up to $440 discounts on several Windows laptops and more
Samsung soundbars, projector screens and more are also on sale
Check out the latest Amazon Prime Day deals, where we have several Soundbar options from Samsung, Vizio and more on sale
iphone-12-pro-camera-featured
iPhone 13 Pro Ultra-Wide camera hinted to bring MAJOR improvements
The new iPhone 13 Pro devices will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus, resulting in sharper and clearer images.