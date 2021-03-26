We start today’s deals with a selection of some of the best Android smartphones available. First, we head over to OnePlus.com, where we find that pre-orders for the OnePlus 9 series are live. You can get a new OnePlus 9 with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space for $729. Now, savings are not being reflected directly on this device’s price tag, but you will get a pair of new OnePlus Buds Z in White, a $50 value, for free upon purchase.

If you want to go pro, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be yours for $1,069, and you will get 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor under the hood. You will get a 120Hz Fluid Display on both models, as well as 65W Ultra Fast Charging, but only the 9 Pro comes with 50W Wireless Charging, and you get a pair of OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition, a $60 value for free.

Now, those aren’t the only OnePlus products on sale, as you can find the OnePlus 8 Pro selling for $699 after a $300 discount when getting the 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage variant. And you can also get up to 40 percent off OnePlus accessories to go with it. The OnePlus 8T and the 8 are getting a $200 discount, meaning you can grab one for $599 and $499, respectively. However, I’d personally go for the 8T since it comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage space, while the OnePlus 8 comes with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Finally, we head over to Samsung.com, where we find the latest Galaxy S21 series starting at just $100 if you go for the vanilla or the Plus variants. Yes, both are available for just $100 after an eligible trade-in, but the best deal comes with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra that’s currently selling for $300.

You can also get a new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra locked to Verizon or AT&T for as low as $325, which is even less than what you would have to pay for the regular Galaxy Note 20 unlocked that’s now selling for $350 with an eligible trade-in. And if you’re looking for a foldable that won’t break the bank; you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip for $650 with 5G support, or go for the LTE-only variant for $100 more.