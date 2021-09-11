We keep on bringing you some of the best deals on the market. Earlier today, we saw tons of the latest Samsung Galaxy devices on sale, but those aren’t the only Android phones on sale. You can currently grab a new OnePlus 9 Pro for just $929 on its Morning Mist color variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. You also get a gorgeous display with 120Hz refresh rates, 65W Ultra-Fast charge, 50W wireless charging speeds. It also features a Hasselblad quad-camera setup that can only get better with future updates and a $140 discount. However, you can also choose to get your new OnePlus 9 Pro directly from OnePlus, as the company’s official US site is bundling this smartphone with a new OnePlus Watch in Midnight Black. You can get this bundle for $1,099, which is $129 off its regular $1,228 price tag.

If you want a more affordable OnePlus device, you can consider checking out the latest, if not last, member of the T series, as the OnePlus 8T now sells for $549, which is $200 than its original asking price. This device comes packed with 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It also features a 48MP main sensor on its quad-camera setup that will deliver amazing results. And if you want to purchase the OnePlus Watch without the extra baggage, you can get it for $159, but don’t expect to find discounts here anytime soon.

And suppose you’re looking to purchase a new wireless charger. In that case, there are several options to choose from, starting with the Yootech Wireless Charger that’s currently selling for $10.99 after a 12 percent discount, but you can get 5 percent extra savings. If you’re an Apple user, you can also opt for the Apple MagSafe Charger that’s now selling for $30 after a $9 discount. You can pair your MagSafe with the Spigen Mag Fit Phone Holder Car Mount that’s now available for $15.29, but you can get extra 20 percent savings when you add the on-page coupon. And if you want more options to choose from, you can check out the ESR HaloLock Magnetic Wireless Charger that’s up for grabs at $16 after an 11 percent discount.