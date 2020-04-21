OnePlus 7T Pro
It seems that Samsung isn’t the only company having problems with software updates. A new report says that the latest OxygenOS Open Beta 12 update for the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro has introduced a bug that locks users out of their devices.

OnePlus had launched a new OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 7 series. This update also included the latest April security patch. Unfortunately, this software came with a bug that made the devices increase their temperatures while charging. Other devices presented Wi-Fi stability issues, but the biggest problem was when users got locked out of their handsets. OnePlus then took the update down before it affected more people.

This update was supposed to include improvements to volume adjustments, it added the missing recording icon in-call screen, April’s security patch, and it also fixed issues with system stability. It also added ringing duration for missed calls, a new feature that detects dirt on the camera lens that would ell its user to clean the lens to improve image and video quality.

