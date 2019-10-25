The latest Nintendo Switch model gets a $50 discount with a free game and accessory

Black Friday is indeed just around the corner, but we can still find some interesting deals. Right now, you can find the latest version of the Nintendo Switch for just $329 at Walmart. This offer includes a free game and an additional accessory of your choice.

If you decide you want to take up on this offer, you will be able of choosing between five games that include: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Party, and Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. You also have to choose between an Ematic Nintendo Switch Type-C to HDMI+ USB+ Card reader or a PowerA Stealth Case Kit for your Switch. You can also choose between getting the Switch with gray Joy-Cons or the version with the red and blue Joy-Cons. This bundle ships for free, or you can choose to go pick it up at a Walmart close to you.