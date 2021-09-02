This is a great moment to get your hands on a new MacBook Air. The latest version powered by Apple’s latest M1 chip is currently getting a $150 discount that leaves this outstanding and light laptop available for just $850. This will get you a new MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space in a thin and quiet package that will deliver powerful performance and an all-day battery life that will only require a charge after 18 hours of regular use.

The best part is that these savings go across the board, meaning that you can choose any of its three different presentations. And if you’re looking to get extra storage, you’re in luck. The 512GB storage model is also on sale. It is currently up for grabs for $1,100, and don’t worry if you don’t see the total discount on the product’s landing page. You will see the full deal when checking out, but you can also double-check in case you have doubts.

The Apple Mac mini is also on sale. You can currently get yours for $600 after a $99 discount. You will see the first $40 savings on the product’s landing page, while the other $59 savings will reflect at checkout. The Mac mini features the same M1 chip as the MacBook Air, and it also comes with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM.

Now, you can also grab a new Intel processor for your PC build, as there are interesting options to choose from. First up, we have the Intel Core i9-9900KF Desktop Processor with eight cores selling for $275 after a 21 percent discount that translates to $73 savings. The Intel Core i7-10700KF Desktop Processor is also on sale. You can get one for $255, as it sees a $106 discount. And if you’re looking to increase the storage capacity of your PC, you can also check out the Samsung 870 QVO SATA III 2.5-inch SSD with 2TB storage that’s now available FOR $168 after a 27 percent discount, which translates to $62 savings for you.