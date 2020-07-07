We start today’s deals with the latest version of Apple’s Mac mini, which is $150 off, meaning you can get one with a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB in storage for $950.

Buy Apple Mac Mini


Next up are Apple’s Airpods with wireless charging case, which can be yours for just $150, or what you would save if you decide to go for the aforementioned Mac mini. The AirPods with a wireless charging case are getting a $49 discount, while the ones with a regular charging case are available for $139 after a $20 discount.

Buy Apple AirPods with wireless charging case
Buy Apple AirPods with regular charging case

The 50-inch Toshiba Smart TV is also getting a $50 discount on its Fire TV edition, meaning you can get one for $329.99, or get the $239.99 for the 43-inch version which is $90 off.

Buy 50-inch Toshiba Fire TV
Buy 43-inch Toshiba Fire TV

If you’re looking for a gaming headset, the HyperX Cloud Mix gaming headset is getting a $63 discount, meaning you can get yours for $136.

Buy HyperX Cloud Mix

You can also get a new SanDisk 32GB iXpand flash drive for your iPhone and iPad. You can get it for just $19.99 after a $3 discount. Other interesting accessories you may want to consider are Aukey’s wireless charger with 10W wireless fast charging, which is also going for $19.99, and Aukey’s USB charger with four ports is available for $9.99.

Buy Sandisk 32GB Flash Drive
Buy Aukey wireless charging pad
Buy Aukey USB charger


