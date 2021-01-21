We start today’s deals with several MacBook devices on sale from both Amazon and B&H Photo Video. First, we can see that Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space in Space Gray is selling for $1,219. This means that you get $80 savings and one of the most powerful laptops on the market. You can also get the Silver color option with the same specs for the same price. If you want more storage space, you can also get the 512GB version with the same amount of RAM for $1,399 after a $100 discount, and you can also choose between two color options.

13-inch M1 MacBook Pro The latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a faster CPU and GPU than its predecessor, and it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life. View at Amazon View at B&H

If you want the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro, it is also on sale, and you can get yours starting at $2,199 after receiving a $200 discount. This model is available in both Space Gray and Silver, and it features a 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and the AMD Radeon Pro 5300M GPU. There is another interesting deal for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. You can save $299 on the maxed-out version, which includes 16GB RAM, 1TB storage, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, meaning that you can get yours for $2,500.

16-inch MacBook Pro 1TB Get one of the most powerful laptops in the market with more than enough storage space for your videos, games, projects and more. View at Amazon

If you’re not interested in going Pro, you can also get yourself a new MacBook Air. Deals start at $879, which gives you a 1,1GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space with $120 savings. Or get the next best laptop for $929, which will give you the same storage and RAM, but you will get a more powerful 1.1Ghz Intel Core i5 processor and a $200 discount. There are more options to consider, so take a look.

MacBook Air Check out a complete list of MacBook Air deals that are currently available over at B&H Photo Video. View at B&H

And since we’re talking about laptops, we might as well include some great monitor deals to go with them. Samsung has some awesome discounts that you should consider. First, the Samsung 49-inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor is getting a $400 discount, leaving it at $1,100. Also, in the 49-inch segment, we have the Samsung CHG90 Curved Gaming monitor for $761, with a $339 discount.

SAMSUNG LC49RG90SSNXZA 49-Inch CRG9 Curved Gaming Monitor This gaming monitor features a 120-hertz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync 2 technology for crisp HDR content display, reduced input latency, and low framerate compensation. View at Amazon

We then shift to more affordable options, as the Samsung 26.9-inch is getting a $100 discount, which leaves it at $600. The Samsung 32 inch UJ59 4k monitor with 60Hz refresh rates is selling for $320 with $80 savings, and the Samsung 24-Inch CRG5 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor is up for grabs at just $170 with the same $80 discount.

Samsung 26.9-inch Odyssey G7 This display features a 2560 x 1440 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and a 1000R curvature that matches the human eye for greater immersion and less strain. View at B&H

Samsung 32-inch UJ59 4k monitor This widescreen monitor provides enhanced productivity thanks to its split-screen functions like Picture-by-Picture (PBP), letting you connect to two devices while maintaining their original quality. View at Amazon