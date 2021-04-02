You can currently get a new M1 powered MacBook Air for just $950 in any of its three different presentations, with 256GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, and a 13-inch Retina display, which translates into $49 savings. For those of you looking for extra storage, you can get the 512GB variant for $1,190. However, this $59 discount is only available on the Space Gray variant.

Now, you can also get a renewed MacBook Air with an Intel Core i5 8th Gen Dual-Core, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of storage space for just $749 with $350 savings in Space Gray and Gold. You can also check out a previous post containing the latest MacBook Pro models, in case you want more power in your laptop.

Since you may enter dongle hell, you may also want to get the AUKEY USB C Hub 8-in-1, which is now selling for $32 when you enter promo code G2EWTGMD. It features one 4K HDMI port, Gigabit Ethernet, three USB 3.0 ports, 100W PD, and an SD and Micro SD card reader. If you want dual monitor 4k ports, you should consider the Kensington SD5200T Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station since it’s getting a $34.92 discount, leaving it available for $165. Anker’s option is not as expensive, as you can get yours for $100 with $30 savings.

Now, we have also found some interesting deals on much-needed storage space. First up, the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD with 2TB capacity is selling for $280 after receiving a $90 discount. SanDisk’s Extreme Portable External SSD comes with 500GB of storage space, and it can now be yours for $90 savings, and it also features a carrying case to keep your new hard drive safe.

However, if you want to upgrade your PC’s internal storage space, you can currently get the Samsung SSD 860 EVO 1TB 2.5 Inch SATA III with a $90 discount, meaning that you would just have to pay $110 to get yours.