We keep getting some amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time, we have found several iPad models getting very compelling discounts. First up, the latest Apple iPad Pro with an M1 Chip is currently getting a $100 discount on its WiFi-only model in Space Gray with 128GB of storage space. In other words, you can get yours for $999.

If you want the same power on a smaller canvas, the 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, but you will have to settle for just $50 savings, meaning that you can grab one for $749 on any of its two different color options, with 128GB storage and WiFi-only support. Now, you can also get up to $100 savings on the models with 1TB storage, meaning that you can get the 12.9-inch WiFi-only model with more than enough storage space for $1,699, or get the smaller 11-inch variant with LTE support with $1,599.

The iPad Air is also a great tablet, and you can purchase one for as low as $500 when you go for the WiFi-only model with 64GB storage. This model is getting a $99 discount, and the best part is that these savings are available across the board, meaning that you can also opt for the LTE variants and choose your favorite color option starting at $630. Finally, the 2019 iPad mini is also getting a $99 discount on its 64GB option with LTE support, which means you can get one for just $430.

    12.9-inch iPad Pro

    11-inch iPad Pro

    iPad Air

 

Other deals feature Apple’s second-generation Apple Pencil that’s currently getting a 23 percent discount, which means $30 savings upon purchase. In other words, you will be able to draw, write, and more with your new Apple Pencil for just $99. In addition, the Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds are going for $180 after receiving a $20 discount. You can also get the Yamaha TW-E3 True Wireless Earbuds for just $63 after a $67 discount and get an AirTag Keychain Basic Case from Elago for just $8 after an 11 percent discount.

 




