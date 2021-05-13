For our first deals post of the day, we head out to Best Buy, where we have been getting some pretty nice deals in the last couple of days. And today, we find the iPhone 12 lineup on sale, starting with the iPhone 12 mini that’s currently getting a $100 discount with qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile. This means you can get one for as low as $20 a month for 30 months, or $25 a month for two years. Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab a new iPhone SE with $50 savings with qualified activation on the same carriers. Or get it unlocked for $400

The best savings come with the vanilla iPhone 12 and the Pro variants, as you can get up to $1,000 savings depending on the carrier you choose. Buy a new phone at Verizon, and save up to $1,000 on a second device with qualified activation on a Verizon Unlimited plan. AT&T offers up to $800 savings with qualified activation and trade-in, while Sprint gets you up to $830 savings under the same conditions as AT&T.

Now, Best Buy is also offering several laptops on sale, and you can get a new Windows Laptop starting at $630 when you go for the Lenovo Yoga 6 13-inch 2-in01 laptop with a touch screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. This will get you $100 savings, but there are also options available for $650. Such is the case of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that’s equipped with a 12.4-inch touch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, an Intel Core i5 processor, with $50 savings. However, the best savings come with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It is currently getting a $400 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $1,600, and you will get an Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD storage space, and 16GB RAM under the roof. You can also check out the complete Windows laptop selection that’s on sale by following this link.