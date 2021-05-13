OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

For our first deals post of the day, we head out to Best Buy, where we have been getting some pretty nice deals in the last couple of days. And today, we find the iPhone 12 lineup on sale, starting with the iPhone 12 mini that’s currently getting a $100 discount with qualified activation for Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint, which is now part of T-Mobile. This means you can get one for as low as $20 a month for 30 months, or $25 a month for two years. Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can grab a new iPhone SE with $50 savings with qualified activation on the same carriers. Or get it unlocked for $400

The best savings come with the vanilla iPhone 12 and the Pro variants, as you can get up to $1,000 savings depending on the carrier you choose. Buy a new phone at Verizon, and save up to $1,000 on a second device with qualified activation on a Verizon Unlimited plan. AT&T offers up to $800 savings with qualified activation and trade-in, while Sprint gets you up to $830 savings under the same conditions as AT&T.

    iPhone 12 mini

    iPhone SE

    iPhone 12

Now, Best Buy is also offering several laptops on sale, and you can get a new Windows Laptop starting at $630 when you go for the Lenovo Yoga 6 13-inch 2-in01 laptop with a touch screen, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. This will get you $100 savings, but there are also options available for $650. Such is the case of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go that’s equipped with a 12.4-inch touch screen, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, an Intel Core i5 processor, with $50 savings. However, the best savings come with the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. It is currently getting a $400 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $1,600, and you will get an Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD storage space, and 16GB RAM under the roof. You can also check out the complete Windows laptop selection that’s on sale by following this link.

    Lenovo Yoga 6 13 2-in-1

    Microsoft Surface Laptop Go

    Microsoft Surface Laptop 3

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Save $199 on your new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip, Samsung monitors, and more
Logitech gaming peripherals, smartwatches and more are on sale right now
Check out the latest deals available at Amazon.com, where you will find several gaming peripherals from Logitech and more devices on sale
Changes at the top of the smartphone market for Q1 2021
According to recent numbers, there have been changes at the top of the smartphone market in terms of shipped units. Check out the rankings!