We keep on getting great savings on some of your favorite devices. First up, the 10.9-inch iPad Air can be yours for as low as $549 after a $50 discount on its Silver color option and 64GB storage. The next best option is also the 64GB variant, but in Sky Blue, that is $49 off, leaving it up for grabs at $550, while the other color options sell for $559 with $40 savings. If you want the 256GB storage, your best option is the Rose Gold color variant that’s going for $695 after a $54 discount, since the other color options go for $699 with $50 savings.

The entry-level iPad is also getting some love. You can get a $30 discount on the 32GB option across the board, but if, like me, you want the 128GB option, you may want to grab the Silver or Gold options that are currently $34 off, while the Space Gray version is getting a $29 discount. The iPad mini is also on sale, and you can get the 64GB WiFi-only version for just $369 after a $30 discount, or get the 256GB option for $490.

Well, we have also found great savings on Alienware products, where we have spotted the Alienware m17 R3 17.3 inch FHD Gaming Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD storage for $1,879.98 with $369 savings. The Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop with the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super 8GB GDDR,16GBRAM, 1TB SSD with a $500 discount, which leaves this renewed model at $1,999.

Now, you will also need a larger display and some gaming peripherals to enhance your gaming experience. First up, we find that the Alienware AW3420DW Curved 34-inch WQHD monitor is getting a $120 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $880. A more affordable option is the Alienware 25 AW2521HF 24.5-inch gaming monitor, which sells for $330 with $69 savings. The Alienware Gaming Accessories Bundles Wireless/Wired AW610M Mouse, AW510K Keyboard, and AW510H Headset is up for grabs for $288 after a $27 discount, but suppose you only need a new keyboard, then you should go for the Alienware Low-Profile RGB Gaming Keyboard AW510K Light that’s now selling for $128 after a $27 price cut.