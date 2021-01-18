Mini-LED iPad Pro

We start today’s deals with the latest iPad Pro models, as both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch versions are getting a $50 discount. You can get the smaller version for $849 in its WiFi-only variant with 256GB storage space in both its Silver and Space Gray color variants. The larger 12.9-inch version will cost you $949, but it will only feature 128GB storage space. If you want more storage space, you may want to consider the Space Gray version, as it’s currently selling for $1,029 with $70 savings, while the Silver variant can be yours for $1,045.

    11-inch iPad Pro
      the 11-inch iPad Pro comes with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, FaceID, a main camera with a 12MP Wide Camera, a 10MP Ultra Wide camera and a LiDAR scanner.
      12.9-inch iPad Pro
        Get the same features that come in the 11-inch model, but in a larger canvas for you to express yourself better

      Samsung’s latest Galaxy tab is also on sale, and it can be yours for just $580. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 arrives with 128GB storage and WiFi connectivity, and you also get to save $70 upon purchase. The best part is that the discount is the same across its three color options, and remember that this tablet can also double up as a PC with DeX mode. If you want more power and more storage space, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ with 512GB and $130 savings, meaning that you can get yours for $900. And if you want to take special care of your new tablet, the Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S7 Book Cover is 50 percent off, meaning that you can grab one for just $35.

        Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
          Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Cover
            The premium Book Cover folds easily to prop your Galaxy Tab S7 or S7+ up in the perfect position for table-top usage.

          If you’re more interested in getting a new iPad, we’ve also found some interesting deals. The latest iPad Air model with 64GB storage space is currently getting a $40 discount, which leaves it at $559 in several color options. However, if you want the Space Gray variant, you will have to pay $589, but $10 savings is still better than nothing. If you want more storage space, you can also score $50 savings with you get the 256GB version, leaving it at $699 in most of its color variants.

          You can also get the latest 10.2-inch iPad with LTE support and 128GB storage space in its Gold color option for just over $530 when you add an on-page coupon that will get you $19.89 savings.

            Apple's latest iPad Air
              Apple’s latest iPad Air comes with a stunning 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone and P3 wide color. It is powered by a the A14 Bionic chip and it also features a 12MP main camera with a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera
              Apple's 10.2-inch iPad
                Apple’s entry-level iPad comes with an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, support for gen-1 Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard. It also features an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera.
