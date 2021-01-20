We start today’s deals with the latest models of the iPad Pro. You can get the 12.9-inch version with 256GB storage and WiFi connectivity for $999 with $100 savings, or get the 128GB storage version for $940 with $59 savings. The smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is also on sale, and you can get it from Amazon or B&H. The best option starts at $ 759 when you get the 128GB version from Amazon, or go to B&H and get the same tablet with 256HN storage for $849 with $50 savings, 256GB, but no LTE support in any of them. If you feel like you need LTE connectivity, you can also get the 128GB version for $899, and you still get to save $50.

12.9-inch iPad Pro The 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes with an edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, FaceID, and a great camera

If you want more iPad options, the 10.2-inch iPad is also on sale, and you can save $30 when you get the 32GB version with WiFi support, or get the 128GB version for $395 with $34 savings; I personally went for this second option. Then you can also choose to grab an Android tablet, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is currently selling for $529 with $200.99 discounts in the Rose Blush and Cloud Blue color options.

10.2-inch iPad Apple's entry-level iPad comes with an A12 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, support for gen-1 Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard. It also features an 8MP back camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front camera.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6- 10.5-inch 256GB The 2-in-1 that's your all-in-one. Instantly transform your Android tablet into a PC desktop experience when you attach the keyboard with a built-in trackpad.

There are also some interesting deals on Android smartphones. The Google Pixel 4a is still on sale over at Amazon.com, but now you can also get it from B&H with the same $459 price tag that translates into $40 savings. You get an unlocked device with 128GB storage space and 5G support. The Nokia 8.3 is also on sale, and you can get this dual-SIM unlocked phone with 128GB storage space for $500 with $200 savings, and you also get 5G support. Both devices also feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, but the Nokia 8.3 features 8GB RAM, while the Pixel 4a 5G comes with 6GB RAM under the hood.

Google Pixel 4a 5G Google's latest Pixel 4a 5G comes with up to 48 hours of battery life, and you eill also get access to the latest OS and security updates

Nokia 8.3 It's PureView camera system delivers four different cameras, all sporting Zeiss optics. You get 64MP wide and 12MP ultra-wide cameras for capturing sweeping vistas and landscapes.