We start today’s deals with the latest iPad Air, which is now getting a $40 discount on its 64GB, WiFi-only variant. Meaning you can get one for $559. The 256GB storage version is also on sale, and you can get one for $670 after a $79 discount. The entry-level iPad with a 10.3-inch display is also on sale, and you can get one for $299 after a $30 discount or grab the 128GB options, which is the one I have for $395 with $34 savings.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is currently getting a $70 discount, meaning you can get one for just $280. This will get you a new 64GB storage model with a slim metal design, a long-lasting battery that will get you up to 12 hours of continuous use, and you will also get a stylus in the box. And you can get the 128GB variant for $350 with $80 savings.

We have been posting several laptop deals over the last couple of days, so we also thought you might want to grab a new backpack to take your new laptop anywhere you go. The Dell Urban Backpack is currently getting an $11.33 discount, which means you can get one for $28.66 or get the Lenovo Laptop Backpack B210 for $15.06 with $6.93 savings. And if you are going to be out for a while, you may also want to consider getting a new Anker 21W 2-Port USB Portable Solar Charger to charge your mobile devices. It now sells for $55 after receiving a $15 discount.

Other deals feature the Marshall Emberton Portable Bluetooth Speaker, which’s now selling for $130 after a $20 discount. But if you want more power, you can get the Marshall Stanmore II Wireless Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Smart Speaker for $319 with $81 savings. And since we’re talking audio devices, you can get a new Fender Mini Deluxe Electric Guitar Amp for $30. It is currently getting a $25 discount, and it will allow you to play your favorite riffs on the go. It’s extremely portable, and you only need a 9V battery to get it going.