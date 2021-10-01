new iPad Air

We start today’s deals with some of the best iPads available in the market. First, you can get the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that sells for $539 after a $60 discount representing 10 percent savings for anyone interested. This will get you the WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage in several color variants, just don’t go for the green one that sells for $570, even though you still get $29 savings.

Savings get better when you go for the 256GB storage model that’s getting a $99 discount, meaning you can pick one up for $650. The same $99 savings are applied to the LTE model, which means you can get yours for $780, and if you don’t want that much storage, you can also get the 64GB model with LTE support for $630 after a 14 percent discount.

If you’re looking to have more power under the hood of your iPad, you can opt for the 11-inch iPad Pro that’s still getting a $50 discount, meaning that you can purchase the 128GB storage model with LTE support for $949. And if you don’t need LTE support, pick up the WiFi-only model for $749 and score the same $50 savings. Still, if you want better savings and need more storage space, the 512GB variant is getting a $99 discount, meaning you buy yours for $1,000.

    iPad Air

    11-inch iPad Pro

 

Suppose you’re looking for a large monitor, and you’re not afraid of spending big bucks on your gaming setup. In that case, you can check out the Acer Predator CG437K 43-inch gaming monitor that is now available for $1,138 after a 24 percent discount that will get you $362 savings. It features 4K UHD at 120Hz, plus it is G-Sync compatible, and it features two DisplayPorts, three HDMI ports, and one USB-C port for better connectivity to your gaming PC or laptop. If you want a more affordable option, you can consider the Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor that’s up for grabs at $320 after a $180 discount. or go for the ASUS VP278QG 27-inch FHD monitor that’s up for grabs at just $150 and get $29 savings.

If you’re still not convinced, you can also check out the Dell P3221D 32-inch QHD monitor that’s available for $469 after a $66 discount. This model features thin bezels and support for HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C, plus it’s VESA Certified, and you also get up to 65W of power delivery with this option.

    Acer Predator CG437K

    Sceptre 30-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

    Dell P3221D 32-inch monitor

 




