We keep on getting some fantastic deals at Amazon.com. The latest ones feature the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air, which is currently getting a $50 discount on its 256GB storage option. This means you can get one starting at $699, and if you can live with 64GB storage space, you can get one for just $550 after a $49 discount.

Now, there are more options to choose from, as the 2019 iPad mini with 64GB storage space is also on sale. You can grab yours for just $369 after receiving a $30 discount on any of its color variants. If you want more storage, you can get the 256GB variant for $490 with $59 savings. The entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display is also on sale. You can get yours starting at $299 for the 32GB option or go for the 128GB variant for $395 after receiving a $34 discount.

The Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are also on sale. You can get a renewed Apple Watch SE for just $269.99 with $80.50 savings on its 44mm GPS-only variant with a Space Gray Aluminum Case and a Black Sport Band. Now, the Apple Watch Series 6 is also on sale, and you can get your 44mm GPS-only variant in RED for 375 after receiving a $54 discount.

And since we are talking smartwatches, you can also check out the latest deals on TicWatch and Garmin devices. First up, the TicWatch Pro is getting a $30 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $130, and if you want a more affordable option, you can get a new TicWatch GTX Fitness Smartwatch for just $40 after receiving a $20 discount. The Garmin Instinct Solar Surf is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $375 with $75 savings, or grab the Garmin Instinct Solar for $325 with the same $75 discount. All of these devices come with GPS support, a heart rate monitor, and more.

