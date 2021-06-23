new iPad Air

We just witnessed two days of incredible prices and discounts during the latest Amazon Prime Day. However, it seems that some of those discounts have decided to stick around for a while longer. We recently found the latest Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air getting the same discounts it received during Prime Day, which means you can get the 64GB WiFi-only version for just $520, which means you get a 13 percent discount. This means you can save $79 off almost every color variant, as the Rose Gold option is the only one selling for $539 with $60 savings. If you want to double up your storage space, you can grab the 256GB variant for $649 on any of its five different color options, as they’re all getting a $100 discount.

Now, that’s not the only iPad with a discount. If you want the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage, you can get it for just $600 after a $200 discount. However, things aren’t as straightforward as we’d expect., as this discount is intended for students.

    iPad Air 64GB

    11-inch iPad Pro 2020

The latest M1 Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is also keeping its Prime Day discounts, as you can grab one starting at $600 with $40 initial savings on the product’s landing page, while the other $59 savings will appear at checkout. And if you want to get a new M1 Mac mini with 512GB storage, you can get it for $780 with $119 savings with a similar formula, as you get $100 initial savings and $19 extra savings at checkout. The latest M1 Mac mini comes with two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and an audio jack.

Finally, you can also score a new Apple TV 4K with 64GB storage space for $150 after $49 savings. This is the previous Apple TV 4K model, but that doesn’t make it a bad buy. It is currently getting a $29 discount, which is then follo0wed by a $20 discount at checkout. It features 4K HDR and Dolby Vision support for great picture quality, Dolby Atmos for outstanding sound, and more.

    Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip

    Apple TV 4K 64GB




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

