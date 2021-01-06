We continue with Apple deals, as Amazon is offering the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air with WiFi connectivity and 64GB storage space for $559. This means you can save $40 off its regular $599 price tag, and the best part is that you can grab almost every color option for this price. However, if you want the Green color variant, you will end up having to pay $570, as it’s only getting a $29 discount.

Boost your iPads capabilities by adding LTE support, and pay $729 for the Silver or Space Gray versions or $724 for the Sky Blue variant. This translates to $20 or $25 savings from its regular $749 price tag, depending on the color option you want to go for. Still, if you’re not interested in LTE, but you’d rather get more storage space, the WiFi-only iPad Air with 256GB storage is available for $699 with $50 savings. Remember that the latest iPad Air comes with the A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Touch ID for secure authentication, a 12MP back camera, and a 7MP FaceTime HD front camera for some nice selfies.

New Apple iPad Air Apple’s latest iPad Air that features the powerful A14 Bionic chip with Neural Engine, and Touch ID. View at Amazon

We now move onto the more powerful iPad Pro, which’s also getting some interesting discounts. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage space and WiFi only connectivity is currently selling for $949 after a $50 discount. Get twice as much storage space with the 256GB version that’s up for grabs at $1,029 with $70 savings. The 512GB version is getting a $75 discount, while the maxed-out 1TB version lets you save $69, leaving them at $1,224 and $1,430, respectively.

Finally, you may feel the need to get the LTE version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and don’t worry, we’ve got you covered as well. The 256GB version is currently selling for $1,188, even though you will have to wait until checkout to see the $55.94 savings. However, the best deal comes with the 512GB version that’s getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $1,349, or go all out and get the 1TB storage version for $1,579.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch, WiFi, 128GB The 12.9-inch iPad Pro features an A12Z Bionic chip with Neural Engine, Face ID, and a 12MP Wide, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner. View at Amazon