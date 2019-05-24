The latest in Huawei: TSMC, memory chips, SD cards

The Huawei saga is quickly unfolding and constantly developing. While ARM is cutting ties with Huawei, Reuters reports that TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd) will continue to supply Huawei with chips. The TSMC spokesperson cited by the publication also said that its shipments to Huawei are not affected by the U.S. ban.

Meanwhile, GizChina reports that the SD Association (the memory card standard authority) has removed Huawei from the list of its consortium members. While there was no official word concerning the move, the Chinese company’s name is no longer listed on the website. Huawei has introduced its own memory card solution in 2018, the nano memory card, so it might have to rely solely on that going forward if the status quo remains unchanged.

A report from DigiTimes outlines how Huawei has stepped up its memory chip orders with Japan- and South Korea-based suppliers. These including Toshiba Memory and SK Hynix, as the Chinese company is trying to ramp up stock just in case. Huawei has been doing that for quite some time, in preparation for a worst-case scenario.