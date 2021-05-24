Google I/O 2021 has been quite entertaining. We have seen several changes and upgrades coming with the new Android version. Some of which are very exciting, but not as exciting as the latest leaks of the upcoming Google Pixel 6.

We have been getting lots of information about the new Pixel series in the last few weeks. It all started with Jon Prosser and his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, where he revealed the possible design of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Since then, we have received some rumors suggesting the differences between the vanilla and the Pro variants and the possibility of getting a periscope telephoto lens in the Pixel 6 Pro’s camera setup. This could make this device give us up to 5X optical zoom range and a proprietary Google chip powering the show.

However, the latest rumors come from Max Weinbach, as he was recently a guest on the Mobile Tech Podcast episode 217. He started mentioning that the new Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 5a will arrive with a new ‘Whitechapel’ chip. This may seem interesting, but his sources claim that this new chip won’t be as powerful as the Qualcomm Snapdragon or the Exynos 2100 processor. However, it would still be based on Samsung’s 5nm tech, but its max power would fall between the Snapdragon 865 and 888. But that’s not too bad if you consider that the latest Pixel devices haven’t been using flagship processors. They would also feature an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) and ISP (Image Signal Processor) inside to deliver better images thanks to the device’s computational photography.

Max Weinbach also talked about the colors on the new Google Pixel 6. He believes that we will see a peach and gold combo, not pink, as Prosser’s renders suggest. Further, green, silver, and black variants may also come. Finally, he also revealed the Google Pixel 5a might be more expensive than its predecessor, and it will also lack wireless charging. Weinbach didn’t reveal the possible price of the Google Pixel 6 series, but he also suggests that we may see these phones launch in October or November, depending on whether or not chip shortages continue.

Source WorldPodcast

Via GSM Arena