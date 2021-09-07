We have found tons of products currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the all-new Echo Show 8 that’s now getting a 23 percent discount that translates to $30 savings. This means that you can grab one for as low as $100. This is the second-generation Echo Show 8, which means you get an 8-inch HD touchscreen, adaptive color, and stereo speakers, along with a 13MP camera that uses auto-framing to keep you centered during calls. It also features Alexa support, which means you can ask your smart display to perform several tasks for you. Plus, you also get a mic and camera off button and a built-in camera shutter if you are concerned about privacy issues.
If you can live with a smaller display, the Amazon Echo Show 5 is also on sale. This is also the latest model available, which means you also get the same off button for the camera and microphone, as well as a built-in camera shutter. Same Alexa digital assistant and you will also be able to make video calls thanks to its 2MP camera. This model is getting a $35 discount, which means you can grab one for $55.
The latest gen-4 Amazon Echo smart speaker is also getting some love. You can get yours for as low as $80, with $20 savings, even though you can drive that price even further with an eligible trade-in, so you should also check that out. You can also get an Echo bundle with two Echo Dot for $150 with $50 savings, in case you want to hear your favorite tunes all-around your home. And if you’re interested in getting a smart speaker for your kids, you can also score a new gen-4 Echo Kids with parental controls for $45 with $15 savings.
We have also spotted the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet getting a 33 percent discount, which means that you can pick one up for $100 after getting a $50 discount. Or get the Fire 7 Tablet for just $40 after a $10 discount. However, the best savings come with the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet that’s selling for $90 after a 36 percent discount that translates to $50 savings. The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, Fire HD 10 Kids, Fire HD 10 Plus, and Fire HD 8 are also on sale, so you have several options to choose from.
