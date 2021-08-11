You can currently get your hands on a new Dell XPS Desktop PC for just $650. This Windows PC features a tenth-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630 with shared graphics memory, and 1TB storage space. It used to be priced at $1,100, but you will find it listed for $720. However, you can bring the price of this PC even lower when you add code DBDTXPSAFF8 at checkout.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get a new DELL Optiplex 7010 with 53 percent savings, meaning that you can get one for just $265.49 with $296.97 savings. This PC comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 2TB of internal storage. However, you must know that this is a renewed model, which could also explain the price. But it doesn’t stop being an interesting option. And if you want to enter the mini PC trend, you can get a new Beelink Mini PC with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $522 when you add the on-page coupon. You can also opt for a Ryzen powered UM250 Mini PC that’s going for $550, but sorry, no savings here.

Now, you can make your desk look better by adding some gaming peripherals to your setup—for instance, the Logitech G PRO for just $100 after receiving a $30 discount. But if you’re looking for something a bit more expensive, you can also consider the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical Wireless Gaming Keyboard that’s currently selling for $195.50 with $34.49 savings.

Gaming mice are also on sale, and there are several options to choose from, but if you need help to choose one of the best options, we can suggest you check out the Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse that’s getting a 29 percent discount that translates to $38 savings, meaning you can get one for $92, or get the Logitech G703 Lightspeed Wireless for $68 after a $32 discount. And you can complete the look with t new Anpro Screen Light Bar that is currently selling for $14.40 when you add promo code at checkout.