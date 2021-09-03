September is finally here, which means that we will most likely start to see more rumors and leaks about upcoming Apple devices. The latest leak involves the upcoming Apple Watch Series 7, as the guys over at Bloomberg claim that the new wearable will take advantage of the extra screen real state.

Rumors suggest that the new Apple Watch Series 7 will be larger than any other previous Apple Watch model. The smaller model could feature a 41mm case, while the larger model would go up to 45mm, which is just 1mm larger than the current models. Further, the new screen could go up to 1.9-inches on the larger model, up from the current 1.78-inch display in the 44mm Apple Watch 6. And if we were to compare the resolution of these displays, we would find that the upcoming model would arrive with a 396 x 484 versus the current 368 x 448, which means that this new display panel could have about 16 percent more pixels.

However, this is not the only information we have received. Mark Gurman has also mentioned that new Apple Watch Faces are on the way, including Modular Max, Continuum, and more.

To take advantage of the new display size, Apple has developed a series of new watch faces for the device, at least some of which may ship with the new model:

A new face, dubbed Modular Max, will show the time digitally alongside one small complication — showing information like the day of the week, outside temperature or quick access to an app — with larger complications that span the length of the screen stacked on top of each other below. That’s an upgrade from the current Infograph Modular, which can show only one large complication.

A face dubbed Continuum will change based on the flow of time and the current hour.

A world time watch face — called Atlas and World Timer internally — will let a user see all 24 time zones simultaneously. An external dial shows the time zones, while the inner dial shows the time in each location. Users will be able to choose to see the time in either digital or analog. This watch face is similar to ones popularized by Patek Philippe, Breitling and Vacheron Constantin.

Apple is also working on new faces for its Hermes and Nike-branded Apple Watches. The Hermes version has numbers that change hour by hour, while a new Nike face features numbers that move based on a person’s motion.

Recent information suggests that the Apple Watch Series 7 might get delayed due to production and quality issues. So there’s no clear idea as to when it will launch. Still, most of us believe that it will be announced alongside the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup during the next Apple event

Source Bloomberg