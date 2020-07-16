We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with the new 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro. This device is getting a $100 discount in several models over at Amazon. You can get the one with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,399. If you want more power, the model with 16GB RAM and a 2.0GHz 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor can be yours for $1,699. However, if you want more options to choose from, B&H is also giving the same $100 discount on tons of 13-inch MacBook Pro models.

If you want a gaming laptop, the 2019 Razer Blade 15 is currently available for $2,099.99 after a $300 discount. Upon purchase, you would get a laptop with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Core i7 processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20170 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage.

The Apple Mac mini is also getting a $100 discount over at B&H. You can get yours for just $999, with a 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

You can also save money when you purchase a Google Pixel 4. The Unlocked Just Black version with 64GB in storage is currently available for $680 after a $119 discount. You can also grab the XL version for $800 with $99 savings. If you still want to save more money, the Pixel 3a and 3a XL are selling for $374 and $406, respectively.

Finally, the Xbox Wireless controller is getting a $13.11 discount, which leaves it at $46.88. This wireless controller usually sells for $60, and it’s compatible with the Xbox One X, Xbox One S, Xbox One, Windows 10. It also includes Bluetooth technology for gaming on Windows 10 PCs and tablets.

