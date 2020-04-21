We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air. You can currently get one with a $50 discount. The Space Gray version with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Core i3 processor is available for $949 with free shipping.

Sennheiser’s HD1 wireless headphones with active noise cancelation are also on sale. These are usually found for $290, but today they can be yours for $199 in Black. You can also get the Ivory color variant, but that’s going to cost you $269, down from $400, which means you save $131.19.

You can also get new controllers for your Nintendo Switch. The PowerA Overwatch enhanced wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch is available for $37.49, which translates to $12.50 savings.

Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Cardioid condenser studio XLR microphone is also on sale. This microphone usually sells for $99, but after a $20 discount and free shipping, you can get yours for $79.

