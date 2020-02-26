This deal is only good for today as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deals of the Day. Yes, the latest 13-inch MacBook Air is just $999, and it comes with 256GB in storage, 8GB RAM, a dual-core Intel Core i5 processor, and a 13.3-inch Retina Display with True Tone. This device is $300 off from its regular price, but remember, it’s only available for this price today.

We have other deals that include the GoPro Karma Grip 3-Axis is $99 off. You can get this GoPro official accessory for just $200, and it will allow you to capture a smooth shake-free video, and it includes a harness for your Hero6 Black/Hero5 Black or Hero7 Black.

The 4K HDR Roku Streaming Stick+ is down from $60 to just $39. This streaming device will let you watch your favorite movies and series from Apple TV, Prime Video, Netflix, and now Disney+ is also streaming on all Roku devices.

Anker’s SoundCore portable Bluetooth speaker is now available for $21.99, which lets you save $8. Maybe the best part of this speaker is its battery that will allow you to enjoy your music for 24 hrs straight without interruptions.

Last but not least, you can get the Amazon Echo Plus Gen 2 in sandstone for $99.95, but this time this deal comes from B&H. Just remember that this smart speaker is sold at $150 on Amazon, so you may want to consider this option.

